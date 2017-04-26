Report: Mystery shell company snapped up 11 Trump condos before election. House Oversight Committee calls on Trump’s business to prove he’s not violating the Constitution. Trump’s reelection stockpile grows as small donors keep giving. Trump’s ethical squalor is worse than you thought. This insane chart shows just how much voters care about Trump’s conflicts of interest. The tale of the dictator’s daughter and her prince: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are often viewed as a “moderating influence” on her father, but as their power in the White House grows and Donald Trump tightens his inner circle, this is looking more and more like a ruling dynasty — and this dynasty is no fairy tale.