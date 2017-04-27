Simon Dalby (Wilfrid Laurier): Anthropocene Geopolitics: Practicalities of the Geological Turn. Nicholas Lezard reviews The Shock of the Anthropocene by Christophe Bonneuil and Jean-Baptiste Fressoz. Scientists have just detected a major change to the Earth’s oceans linked to a warming climate. Will we miss our last chance to save the world from climate change? The slow confiscation of everything: Laurie Penny on how to think about climate apocalypse. Humans may be living in Triassic-period conditions by 2250. Our climate future is actually our climate present: How do we live with the fact that the world we knew is going and, in some cases, already gone.