From the Congressional Research Service, reports on “U.S. Direct Investment Abroad: Trends and Current Issues” and “Foreign Direct Investment in the United States: An Economic Analysis”. David P. Fidler (Indiana): President Trump, Trade Policy, and American Grand Strategy: From Common Advantage to Collective Carnage. Zeeshan Aleem read Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro’s anti-China book — it’s wilder than you can imagine. Why is Trump risking a trade war with Canada? The president has softened some of his tough talk toward China and Mexico, transferring it to Canada and disputes over softwood lumber and dairy products.

Trump close to notifying Canada, Mexico of intent to withdraw from NAFTA. Republicans tell Trump to hold up on NAFTA withdrawal. Hours after floating threat to scrap NAFTA, Trump says he’ll renegotiate.