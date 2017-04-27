Steve Benen on the select few who have Donald Trump’s ear. The billionaire behind Bannon and Trump: Sean Illing interviews Jane Mayer, author of Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right. Breitbart is not independent, it’s the communications arm of the Mercers’ empire. How Hollywood remembers Steve Bannon: He says that, before he became a senior adviser to the President, he was a successful player in the film industry — but what did he actually do? Suspected Nazi enthusiast Sebastian Gorka’s degree probably fake. “A peddler of snake oil”: How Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka failed upwards from Hungary to the White House. Molly Ball on Grover Norquist, the happiest man in Washington.

Trump learns old Republican politics works. Under Trump, the Washington “swamp” is as bogged down as ever. The swamp is getting tired of winning: Trump learns old Republican politics works.