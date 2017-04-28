Trump is very busy doing nothing at all: Haunted by the 100-day mark, the president has created a lot of news this week — but it’s all an illusion. Looking past governance, Team Trump places a high value on theatrics. The education of Donald Trump: The White House remains on a collision course between the president’s fixed habits and the demands of his new job. So far, Trump is really struggling as a chief executive. Trump has 99 problems, but Democratic obstruction isn’t one of them. Trump’s greatest foreign accomplishment in his first hundred days are twofold: He managed not to blow up the entire world and fired his first choices of national security adviser and deputy NSC adviser.

Trump, bound: On Inauguration Day, the president seemed poised to destroy American democracy; here are the people and institutions that have kept him in check — for now. Here are 100 lies and false statements from Trump’s first 100 days. The most successful first 100 days of an administration didn’t belong to who you (or Donald Trump) think. The failure of Trump’s first 100 days is a win for America. This photo of Donald Trump and kids is epic.