From the Graduate Journal of Social Science, a special issue on Men, Masculinities, and Violence. Masculinity and violence in the age of anger: Molly Crabapple interviews Pankaj Mishra, author of Age of Anger: A History of the Present. Frank Bruni on manhood in the age of Trump. Study confirms some men use anti-gay and sexist jokes to shore up their masculinity. Kristen Barber (Southern Illinois): “Men Wanted”: Heterosexual Aesthetic Labor in the Masculinization of the Hair Salon. Antonia Randolph (CNU), Holly Swan, and Kristin D. Rowe (Michigan State): “That Shit Ain’t Gangsta”: Symbolic Boundary Making in an Online Urban Gossip Community.
Well-earned respectability or legitimation of masculinities? Powerful and publicly celebrated men in pre- and post-collapse Iceland. The cuck-haters want to break masculinity into a more perfect pecking order: No fetish-video can explain the comeback of “cuckold” — instead, ask Charles Fourier. We need a new masculinity, built upon a more solid and lasting foundation of liberal gender norms. Here’s (more) evidence testosterone makes men dumber.