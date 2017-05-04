Maurice E. Stucke (Tennessee) and Ariel Ezrachi (Oxford): How Your Digital Helper May Undermine Your Welfare, and Our Democracy. How online competition affects offline democracy: Ariel Ezrachi and Maurice E. Stucke on how online shopping and news affect our choices, society and democracy. David J. Gunkel (Northern Illinois): The Other Question: Socialbots and the Question of Ethics. Tom Pink (City): Has the Internet Changed the Way We Think? The Effect of the Network on User Behaviour. Evan Selinger and Brett Frischmann on why it's dangerous to outsource our critical thinking to computers.

Botnets of Things: The relentless push to add connectivity to home gadgets is creating dangerous side effects that figure to get even worse. How can we make technology that frees us, rather than enslaves us? How computers are setting us up for disaster: We increasingly let computers fly planes and carry out security checks, driverless cars are next — but is our reliance on automation dangerously diminishing our skills? The day cars drove themselves into walls and the hospitals froze: A scenario that could happen based on what already has.