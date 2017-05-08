Matthew H. Kramer (Cambridge): Too Much from Too Little: A Critique of Gerald Gaus’s Libertarian Neutralism. Robert C. Ellickson (Yale): A Hayekian Case Against Anarcho-Capitalism: Of Street Grids, Lighthouses, and Aid to the Destitute. The end of the libertarian dream: Long on the fringes of American politics, small-government conservatives were closer than ever to mainstream acceptance, then two things happened — Donald Trump and Jihadi John. Brink Lindsey on the poverty of natural rights libertarianism: Natural rights underdetermine a society’s legal institutions and leave the door open for a much larger state than minarchists or anarchists want.