Jack Gieseking (Trinity): The Geographical Imagination. From the AAG Review of Books, a book review forum on the 7th edition of Geography and Geographers: Anglo-American Human Geography since 1945. From Antipode, a symposium: “Did We Accomplish the Revolution in Geographic Thought?”; and a manifesto on “The Active Role of Geography”. From Progress in Human Geography, Kean Birch (York) and Matti Siemiatycki (Toronto): Neoliberalism and the Geographies of Marketization: The Entangling of State and Markets. Dragos Simandan (Brock): Demonic Geographies. Jose M. Gaspar (Porto): New Economic Geography: History and Debate.