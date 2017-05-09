Julie Seaman (Emory) and David Sloan Wilson (Binghamton): #FreeSpeech. Why can’t Silicon Valley fix online harassment? The answer might stretch back to the founding principles of the web. Centralized web services are wonderful — until they go wrong: When thousands of companies use a single web services company, even small mistakes can prove catastrophic. The web looks like shit — using the Internet shouldn’t be this hard. Three challenges for the web, according to its inventor: Tim Berners-Lee on how the web has evolved, and what we must do to ensure it fulfils his vision of an equalising platform that benefits all of humanity.