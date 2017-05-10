Kaneshko Sangar (UCL): Russia and China in the Age of Grand Eurasian Projects: Prospects for Integration between the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Eurasian Economic Union. Can China replace the West? Jessica T. Mathews reviews Easternization: Asia’s Rise and America’s Decline from Obama to Trump and Beyond by Gideon Rachman. Is China the world’s new colonial power? The rising superpower has built up enormous holdings in poor, resource-rich African countries — but its business partners there aren’t always thrilled. Two glimpses of a grim post-American future: David Frum reviews The End of the Asian Century: War, Stagnation, and the Risks to the World’s Most Dynamic Region by Michael Auslin and The End of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues, and the Coming Dark Age by James Kirchick.

North Korea is more rational than you think: The assumption that the country is run by a lunatic is not only incorrect — it’s dangerous. South Korea is more worried about Donald Trump than Kim Jong Un. This isn’t realpolitik, this is amateur hour: The Trump administration’s Asia policy is the worst of all possible worlds.