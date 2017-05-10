WTF happened to Curt Schilling? How the Red Sox hero went from the top of the world to the bottom of the fever swamps. New ESPN guidelines recognize connection between sports, politics. How ESPN became a conservative cause: Conservative media has seen ESPN’s business problems through the prism of politics — but the network’s struggles are much more straightforward. Sports in the age of Trump: Sportswriting has become a liberal profession. How President Trump is changing sportswriting: Benjamin Mullin interviews Bryan Curtis, editor at large at The Ringer. As American as refusing to stand for the national anthem: Patriots shun the White House, sports stars turn ESPN into MSNBC, and brands smell the commercial potential in political rage — sports may never be a politics-free zone again (and more).