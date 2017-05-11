It’s not just Comey: The scary past 24 hours in Trump-Russia, explained (and more). OK, now is it Watergate? A realtime chronicler of Nixon’s downfall assesses Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. Is America a failing state? Our country is at a crossroads. If it happened there: Political chaos as regime purges powerful security chief. “Suck it up and move on” is the moral philosophy of the Trump era: Donald Trump’s constantly changing lies are making life impossible for his defenders. Brian Resnick on Donald Trump and the slippery slope to becoming a prolific liar. David Roberts: “OK, y’all, time for some game theory. Ha ha, jk. It’s actually time for some theory of mind! Gigantic tweetstorm to follow. Brace thyself”.