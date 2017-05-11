Carys J. Craig (Toronto): Technological Neutrality: Recalibrating Copyright in the Information Age. What does Vladimir Putin want? What Putin is up to — and why he may have overplayed his hand. A season of regret for an aging tribal expert in India: T.N. Pandit, 82, an anthropologist who studied indigenous groups and coaxed them into contact with outsiders, now agrees that the Jarawa people have been damaged by such exposure. Her father championed Jewish refugees — she finances the anti-Muslim refugee movement. How TV has trivialized our culture and politics: Sean Illing interviews Lance Strate, author of Amazing Ourselves to Death: Neil Postman’s Brave New World.