Anna Popkova (Western Michigan): “Putin is Playing Chess and I Think We Are Playing Marbles”: Vladimir Putin’s “Soft Power” and the American Right. The most powerful members of the Trump administration disagree with him about Russia. Eugene Rumer, Richard Sokolsky, and Andrew S. Weiss on guiding principles for a sustainable U.S. policy toward Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. Tony Wood reviews Return to Cold War by Robert Legvold; Should We Fear Russia? by Dmitri Trenin; and Who Lost Russia? How the World Entered a New Cold War by Peter Conradi. Joss Meakins on why Russia is far less threatening than it seems.

Trump’s new Russia expert wrote a psychological profile of Vladimir Putin and it should scare Trump: Carlos Lozada reviews Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin by Fiona Hill and Clifford G. Gaddy. Putin is poised to take advantage of Trump’s retreat from the world. Russia, feeling slighted by Trump, seeks a reset.