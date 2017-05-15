The gender pay gap is largely because of motherhood: Some women work just as much after having children, but employers pay them less, too, assuming they will be less committed, research shows. How to get companies to stop lowballing women: A new proposal to ban salary histories is one small step toward ending a systemic problem. While the idea of women billing the men in their lives for emotional services rendered may succeed on some level as a rhetorical provocation regarding gender roles, treating emotional labor as a commodity — or a previously untapped resource to be monetized — suggests that the market is the solution to, rather than a cause of, gender inequality. Why more men will soon find themselves doing “women’s work”.