The threat posed by the breaking of norms in our politics: As Republicans attack the guardrails that could threaten our democracy, the opposing party has a very difficult decision to make: Do the Democrats continue to uphold the norms or do they give back in kind in a way that escalates the slide into authoritarianism? “Progressive nightmares are the same as their dreams”: Trump is, from a certain perspective, not the greatest threat to our institutions: The greatest threat to our institutions comes from those who choose to embrace nihilism and ignorance at the ballot box — a problem that will remain with us long after Trump has left the White House.

If liberals hate him, then Trump must be doing something right: Why bother with conservative principles when there are left-wing moonbats to ridicule? “Anti-anti-Trumpism is the anti-anti-Communism of the 21st century”.