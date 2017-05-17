Mitchell Dean (CBS): Power as Sumbolon: Sovereignty, Governmentality and the International. Joel S. Newman (Wake Forest): Should Olympic Medals Be Taxed? Trump expands Global Gag Rule, affecting nearly $9 billion in international aid. Bruce Schneier on how the next ransomware attack will be worse than WannaCry. Allow me to womansplain the problem with gendered language: Words such as “girlboss” and “manspreading” have gone from making an important point to reinforcing the differences between men and women. Should 25-year-olds be tried as juveniles? Science — and law enforcement — are rethinking what it means to be an adult. The introduction to Self-Determination by Thomas Pink.