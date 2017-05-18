Terry S. Kogan (Utah): How Photographs Infringe. From Cultural Anthropology, can an infrastructure be evil? A series of articles on evil infrastructures. Salim Teja on how Trump is helping Canada beat America. Trump nominates actual fascist David Clarke for Department of Homeland Security. McMaster’s credibility is on shaky ground after defending Trump (and more). When will Trump’s “mad dog” get put down? The president has given Defense Secretary James Mattis almost unprecedented power — but Trump won’t tolerate his disobedience for long. Why sci-fi fans are morally loose: How the literary genres you prefer reveal — or shape — your sense of what is ethical.

Trump wants to create an “Arab NATO” — what exactly does that mean? Stephen Miller is writing the big speech on Islam that Trump is delivering in Saudi Arabia (and more). Donald Trump wants to shorten his time at Israel’s Holocaust Memorial to a brisk 15 minutes. Trump rules out moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem for now, official says. Trump’s overseas trip must be canceled — the risks are too great.