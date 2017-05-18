Eric Franklin Amarante (UNLV): Why Don’t White Supremacists Pay Taxes? Why the IRS puts white-nationalist groups in the same category as orchestras, planetariums and zoos. They hate the US government, and they’re multiplying: J. Oliver Conroy on the terrifying rise of “sovereign citizens”. White male terrorists are an issue: We should discuss who gets named a terrorist, and why. This is what emboldened white supremacists look like. Heather Pool (Denison): Sovereignty, Legitimate Authority, and White Domination: South Carolina and the Confederate Battle Flag. Gary Shapiro on the meaning of our Confederate “monuments”. David Graham on the stubborn persistence of Confederate monuments.

Russia is our friend: Sanford Schram on the alt-Right, Trump and the transformation of the Republican Party. Meet Jack Posobiec, the “alt-Right” troll with a press pass in White House. What happens when the pro-Trump media get actual scoops? Major scoops by former trolls have short-circuited the bullshit detector of the mainstream media (and more). Cloudflare, a prominent San Francisco outfit, provides services to neo-Nazi sites like The Daily Stormer, including giving them personal information on people who complain about their content. The WeSearchr meltdown is a reminder that some very rich people are funding the alt-Right. Someone is giving Donald Trump news from an Internet troll and neo-Nazi fundraiser.

His kampf: Richard Spencer is a troll and an icon for white supremacists — he was also The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood’s high-school classmate. Why Richard Spencer wants to ban football. John Stoehr on exposing the fraud that is Richard Spencer.

Did South Park accidentally invent the alt-Right? Now 20 years old, the satire foreshadowed the counter-elite mood of today. What the Kek: Explaining the alt-Right “deity” behind their “meme magic”. Pepe the Frog was killed by his creator — but his alt-Right legacy lives on.