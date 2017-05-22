The inaugural issue of Secrecy and Society is out. Noya Rimalt (Haifa): When Rights Don’t Talk: Abortion Law and the Politics of Compromise. Sure China and Russia are cooperating in the building of a new silk road, but who will win the battle for Central Asia? Emboldened by Rouhani’s win, Iranians seek further reforms. With DHS position, Clarke would be the first “patriot” leader to hold a federal post. An ADL report finds right-wing and “radical Islamic” terror in the U.S. are equally serious threats. How Roger Ailes unleashed a new, misogynistic conservatism. Hoax article in social-science journal gets a rise out of some scholars. Why can’t a woman invest more like a man? Sheila Ohlund on gender differences in investment behaviour.

What Donald Trump needs to know about Bob Mueller and Jim Comey. Joe Lieberman is Donald Trump’s ideal patsy. What does the president owe, and to whom does he owe it? A special counsel can investigate criminal misconduct — but he can’t examine the bigger questions surrounding Donald Trump. Josh Marshall on “financial crimes” and why Trump is right to worry. This Trump-Russia investigation could last for years.