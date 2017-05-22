The incompetent, race-baiting fraud (and the man running to replace him as president): Trump is everything the right wing made Obama out to be. Trump officials: He looks more and more like a complete moron. “People here think Trump is a laughingstock”: On the president’s ill-timed world tour. How foreign nations are preparing for a visit from the first toddler-president. Trump isn’t a toddler — he’s a product of America’s culture of impunity for the rich. Developmental psychologists: Trump isn’t a child — children behave better. Alison Gopnik on how 4-year-olds don’t act like Trump. Trump’s defining trait is his insecurity: Jamelle Bouie on why that should frighten us all.