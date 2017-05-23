Eric Brandom (Kansas State): Violence in Translation: Georges Sorel, Liberalism, and Totalitarianism from Weimar to Woodstock. Richard M. Hutchings (ICHT) and Marina La Salle (Vancouver Island): Archaeology as State Heritage Crime. Jan-Werner Moller the CEU and Hungary’s war on education. Dave Zirin on a lynching on the University of Maryland campus. Christina Cauterucci on how the Skimm, a chic news digest for women, is the newsletter version of Ivanka Trump. Alex Jones’s media empire is a machine built to sell snake-oil diet supplements. Alex Jones will never stop being Alex Jones. Tom Hanks is fed up with NFL billionaires scamming taxpayers for stadiums. The first chapter from Decolonization: A Short History by Jan C. Jansen and Jurgen Osterhammel.
The Supreme Court’s big racial gerrymandering decision, explained. Clarence Thomas miraculously joins Supreme Court ruling against North Carolina gerrymandering.