Trump’s biggest boosters are beginning to doubt the Donald. Trump loyalists pay little heed to revelations rocking DC (and more). Fox News is preventing the GOP from inoculating itself against Trump. Will Trump be removed from office? White House aides begin looking for new jobs during Russia scandal. If you work for Trump, it’s time to quit (and more). G.O.P. highlights alternate legislative universe as Trump’s woes pile up. GOP fears Trump will take the Republican Party down with him. Republicans are as tainted by the Russia scandal as Trump. Brennan’s explosive testimony just made it harder for the GOP to protect Trump.

What’s the matter with Republicans? Given the character of the Republican Party, we’d be well on the way to autocracy if the man in the White House had even slightly more self-control.