Heather Alexander (Tilburg) and Jonathan Simon (NYU): No Port, No Passport: Why Submerged States Can Have No Nationals. Jennifer Gabrys on her book Program Earth: Environmental Sensing Technology and the Making of a Computational Planet. The violence of Erdogan’s bodyguards in Washington DC is Turkey’s new normal. The colonialism of the present: Glen Coulthard on the connection between indigenous and anticapitalist struggles. From the Congressional Research Service, a report on “The Decennial Census: Issues for 2020”. The U.S. census is in trouble — this is why it’s crucial to what the nation knows about itself (and more). Lawrence Mishel is stepping down as president of the Economic Policy Institute — a bittersweet moment for leftist economics.
Trump just released his budget and it breaks a lot of promises. Critics say Trump’s proposed military buildup isn’t happening — wait until 2019, the Pentagon says. Here’s how to tell that Donald Trump’s budget doesn’t care at all about poor people (and more). Trump releases budget hitting his own voters hardest. Trump’s budget is simply ludicrous: The Trump administration has not yet made a significant economic pronouncement that meets a minimal standard of competence and honesty (and more).