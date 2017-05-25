Here’s everything we know about Salman Abedi, the Manchester bomber. ISIS has a strategy to create a media frenzy and news outlets are struggling to disrupt it. Don’t let psychopathic murderers suppress our common humanity. Why the Manchester attack was an attack on girlhood. Why is the president putting ISIS in the same category in which he places Rosie O’Donnell? What Trump reveals by calling terrorists “losers”. Reactions to Manchester bombing show how anti-Muslim bigots are “useful idiots” for ISIS. Of course we could do more to stop terrorism — if we’re willing to live in a police state. Europe may face a grim future with terrorism as a fact of life.