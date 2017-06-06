James Mattis is the last adult standing in Trumpworld — that’s unsettling for a lot of reasons. Jeet Heer on H.R. McMaster and the foolish trust in Trump’s “generals”. President Loser: Donald Trump thinks he can fix his presidency with a new communications team — he is deluded. Trump exempts entire senior staff from White House ethics rules. Trump has granted more lobbyist waivers in 4 months than Obama did in 8 years. Russia scandal ices government lawyer hiring: Trump has top DOJ positions as well as U.S. attorney posts and judicial vacancies to fill, but as scandals have spread, the candidate pool has shrunk. Why would anyone want to work for the Trump administration? Trump lags in filling government posts. Will anyone in Washington still work for Donald Trump?