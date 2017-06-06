The #NeverTrumpers still waging war on Twitter: A few faithful rightists, like Evan McMullin and Jennifer Rubin, refuse to accept Trump’s incompetence and venality — will their blogs and tweets force a reckoning? The whole Republican Party is shoring up Trump’s delusions: The president must be shielded from reality at all costs. The Republican dilemma: GOP leaders are stuck trying to rein in Trump’s excesses without alienating their own primary voters, who are largely standing by their president. What’s less popular than Donald Trump? Pretty much everything Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell are doing. Donald Trump is exploiting the fatal flaw of the two-party system: Republicans are stuck with Trump — if he goes down, they go down with him.

Are demographics really destiny for the GOP? A new analysis of the 2016 electorate offers warning signs to Republicans, whose base continues to shrink (there are red lights flashing Democrats’ way, too). It’s time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters were not working class. GOP strategists plot anti-media strategy for 2018 elections.