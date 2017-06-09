From Vox, Dara Lind on 3 winners and 3 losers from James Comey’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee; and Sean Illing asked 6 legal experts if Trump obstructed justice — here’s what they said. Comey’s Trump testimony will haunt Republicans: The former FBI director’s damning account before the Senate should be the final straw — why can’t Paul Ryan see that? Ryan denies GOP would try to impeach Dem accused of same actions as Trump. Paul Ryan on Trump: “He’s just new to this”. If Trump is too ignorant to be guilty, he’s too ignorant to be president. The most important Comey takeaway is that congressional Republicans don’t care. “Nixon’s approval among Republicans never fell below about 50%. Trump’s still hasn’t fallen below 80. We’re in for a long, hard haul, folks”.

Putin wanted to upend the US political system — Comey’s testimony shows he succeeded. Russian ambassador to US: We really, really want our compounds back.