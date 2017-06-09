From Jacobin, what’s the matter with Wales? Corbynism might be the only thing that can save Labour’s most reliable heartland from a historic turn to the right. How the British elections could speed up Scottish independence. Will Brexit drive Northern Ireland out of the United Kingdom? EU prepares for post-Brexit membership for united Ireland. Does Brexit mean England can have Englishness? New enthusiasm for an old dream: Having cut Britain adrift of Europe, Brexiters are indulging in an old fantasy about a new national role in the world — as the hub of a far-flung Anglosphere. Disunited Kingdom: Brexit and the rise of far-Right parties are only the conclusion of a decades-long weakening of British and European political parties.