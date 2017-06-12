Winston W. Chang (SUNY-Buffalo): Brexit and Its Economic Consequences. European Union reportedly plans to deliver a very expensive Brexit bill to Britain. There is a new consensus in Germany: Brexit should be clean, and Britain should pay for it. Will London fall? The metropolis that globalization created may well be the capital of the world — but after the “Brexit” referendum, its future as an international crossroads is far from certain. “Why I left my liberal London tribe”: As a divided Britain prepares for Brexit, David Goodhart reveals why he broke up with the metropolitan elite. In post-Brexit Britain, events like Manchester will only strengthen conservatives.

From LRB, Ian Jack reviews What Next: How to Get the Best from Brexit by Daniel Hannan; The Bad Boys of Brexit: Tales of Mischief, Mayhem and Guerrilla Warfare in the EU Referendum Campaign by Arron Banks; and All Out War: The Full Story of How Brexit Sank Britain’s Political Class by Tim Shipman. The election was supposed to clear the way for leaving the EU, but Theresa May’s failure has put Brexit in doubt. Brexit: Five possible scenarios for UK after shock election result. What happens when phony populism collides with the real thing? Fintan O’Toole on Britain and the end of a fantasy. European history on repeat: Study finds evidence of “Brexit 1.0”.