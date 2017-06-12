Andrew Pendakis (Brock): Being and Oil: Or, How to Run a Pipeline through Heidegger. The CIA reads French theory: Gabriel Rockhill on the intellectual labor of dismantling the Cultural Left. Warren Breckman reviews Cold War Freud: Psychoanalysis in an Age of Catastrophes by Dagmar Herzog. Why didn't he quit or fight back? Senators treated Comey like a sexual harassment victim. He said, he said: Bonnie Honig on the feminization of James Comey. History will not judge 2016’s ratio of email coverage to climate coverage kindly. Pro-wrestling fans are experts on authenticity. Scientists are finding more genes linked to IQ; this doesn’t mean we can predict intelligence.

Jeremy Corbyn has caused a sensation — he would make a fine prime minister. Whatever the pundits say, Corbyn has proved that the Left can win. The movement in Corbyn’s wake: Corbyn proves you can run a traditional left campaign and energize young people — the future is ours.