Peter Preston reviews Mail Men: The Unauthorized Story of the Daily Mail, the Paper That Divided and Conquered Britain by Adrian Addison (and more). To understand “Brexit”, look to Britain’s tabloids: Despite their falling circulations and tarnished reputations, tabloids maintain a striking grip on power as Britain prepares to cut ties with the European Union. The Sun and Mail tried to crush Corbyn — but their power over politics is broken. The rise of the alt-Left British media: They’ve been mocked, ignored, and dismissed as conspiracy mongers — but a small group of hyperpartisan British media outlets have quietly built enormous audiences on Facebook in the space of just two years.