Manvir Singh (Harvard): The Cultural Evolution of Shamanism. Catalonia calls independence referendum for October. For the first time in 200 years, a Japanese emperor will abdicate from the throne. Scholars see bad omens in pulled sponsorship of “Julius Caesar”. The long, lonely road of Chelsea Manning: Her disclosure of classified documents in 2010 ushered in the age of leaks; now, freed from prison, she talks about why she did it — and the isolation that followed. Since President Trump won the Republican nomination, the majority of his companies’ real estate sales are to secretive shell companies that obscure the buyers’ identities. Congressional Democrats to file emoluments lawsuit against Trump.

Why so many Republicans still grovel to Trump. Trump’s cabinet of worship is a scary sign of American collapse. Once you’ve made the decision to become Republican, you find yourself living in your own private Pyongyang. Dear Trump appointees: Quit your jobs or lose your souls.