The divide between health outcomes for the richest and poorest Americans is among the largest in the world, according to a new study. Trump’s attempts to sabotage Obamacare are working. Republican senators will keep health bill secret until they have the votes. Trump’s scandals are making Republicans more dangerous: The president’s mounting woes are increasing the GOP’s desperation to pass a secret, inhumane health care bill. The Senate is about to ram through Trumpcare; this is not a drill — it’s an emergency. If Senate Republicans vote to repeal Obamacare, this is how it’ll happen. David Leonhardt on the halfhearted opposition to the G.O.P.’s health care misery.

The Russia scandal is distracting Democrats from Trumpcare: Republicans are secretly crafting a health care bill — where’s the outrage? “This is red alert”: Inside the Left’s game plan for beating the GOP health bill. How Democrats can save Medicaid for good: Despite becoming a middle-class entitlement, Republicans still aren’t scared to gut the program — why?

American health care tragedies are taking over crowdfunding: Sites such as GoFundMe and GiveForward are poised for a wave of medical appeals if Trumpcare leaves millions uninsured, and even if it doesn’t.