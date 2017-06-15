By one definition, the GOP baseball shooting is the 154th mass shooting this year. Republican praises guns, saying they helped save lives, just moments after Virginia shooting. Rep. Mo Brooks saw his colleague get shot — it didn’t change his mind about gun control. Their own targeted, Republicans want looser gun laws, not stricter ones. Congressman’s shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate. America’s gun problem, explained: The public and research support gun control — here’s how it could help and why it doesn’t pass. The shooting of Steve Scalise showed how America is at war with itself.

Gun makers’ marketing ensures that gun violence feeds on itself, and no one is safe: Guns are largely marketed to right-wing male power fantasies, but this latest tragedy shows that no one is immune.