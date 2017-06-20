The iMovie president: The Trump administration doesn’t know how to make videos. Henry J. Gomez on Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s Michael Bay. Republican political operatives want to sell the dark arts of opposition research to tech companies. Adam Edelman on Robert Mercer, the billionaire GOP patron behind Trump’s social media bot army. Don Jr. is ready to fight with you on the Internet. There’s a theory going around the internet: For every new statement by President Donald Trump, there is a corresponding tweet that has aged extremely poorly. (“This tweet aged like a fine wine”.) Anything Trump tweets can be (and just was) used against him in a court of law.

Jennifer Pahlka: “I worked for Obama, but I’m going to Trump’s tech meeting. Here’s why”.