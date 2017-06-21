The inaugural issue of Catalyst: A Journal of Theory and Strategy is out, including Vivek Chibber (NYU): Rescuing Class from the Cultural Turn; and Nivedita Majumda (John Jay): Silencing the Subaltern. Jussi Backman (Jyvaskyla): The End of the World after the End of Finitude: On a Recently Prominent Speculative Tone in Philosophy. Mark Pingree (SUNY-Stony Brook): Geohistorical Materialism: Philosophy and the End After the End. Justin Sands (North-West): After Onto-Theology: What Lies Beyond the “End of Everything”. The introduction to Agamben and Radical Politics by Daniel McLoughlin. You can download New Cultural Studies: Adventures in Theory, ed. Gary Hall and Clare Birchall (2006).