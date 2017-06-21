The real reason Republicans can’t answer simple questions about their health care bill: They know you won’t like the answers. Aaron Rupar on 14 Republican tweets about health care that are very awkward now. The healthcare industry doesn’t love Obamacare enough to save it. Josh Marshall on the McConnell corrupt bargain and the fallacy of policy literalism. What if Rep. Steve Scalise was uninsured? Repeal of the ACA would only further compound the tragedy faced by thousands of low-income firearm assault victims each year in the U.S. Even the insured often can’t afford their medical bills: Helaine Olen on how the debate over the future of healthcare is obscuring a more pedestrian reality — insurance may handle most costs, but many Americans still need to turn to charity for help when they get sick.

Putting profits ahead of patients: Jerome Groopman and Pamela Hartzband review An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back by Elisabeth Rosenthal and Getting Risk Right: Understanding the Science of Elusive Health Risks by Geoffrey C. Kabat.