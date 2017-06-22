Google is the Internet’s largest ad company — so why is it building an ad blocker? Torching the modern-day Library of Alexandria: “Somewhere at Google there is a database containing 25 million books and nobody is allowed to read them”. How Google took over the classroom: The tech giant is transforming public education with low-cost laptops and free apps — but schools may be giving Google more than they are getting. “Google is as close to a natural monopoly as the Bell System was in 1956”: Asher Schechter interviews Jonathan Taplin, author of Move Fast and Break Things, on the rent-seeking and regulatory capture of digital platforms. Is it time to break up Google?