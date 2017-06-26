Mark Bartholomew (SUNY Buffalo): The Political Economy of Celebrity Rights. Defense officials warn of Seoul’s destruction in war with North Korea. Saudi Arabia is trying to make Qatar shutter Al Jazeera — and transform its foreign policy. Brexit vote one year on: The EU is more united than ever — whose loss is it? Why Grenfell Tower burned: Regulators put cost before safety. In science fiction, the future is feminist. John Williams interviews Andrew Essex, author of The End of Advertising: Why It Had to Die, and the Creative Resurrection to Come. The president’s secret air force: Air Force One is just the public face of a fleet that keeps the president safe and secure. The iPhone originally happened because Steve Jobs hated a guy who worked at Microsoft.