George H. Pike (Northwestern): Elsevier Buys SSRN.com: What It Means for Scholarly Publication. Lindsay McKenzie on how browser extension Unpaywall could shake up academic publishing. David Crotty on predatory publishing as a rational response to poorly governed academic incentives. Brooke Erin Duffy (Cornell) and Jefferson D. Pooley (Muhlenberg): “Facebook for Academics”: The Convergence of Self-Branding and Social Media Logic on Academia.edu. Darrin Pratt on why a university press is a good investment. From IHE, Scott McLemee surveys some of the upcoming publishing season’s offerings. Die hard: Peter J. Dougherty on the once and future scholarly book.