Stefan Koller (Colorado) and Maarten Franssen (TU Delft): Philosophy of Technology as a Serious Branch of Philosophy: The Empirical Turn as a Starting Point. Mark Sentesy (Penn State): How Technology Changes Ethical Experience. Brent Mittelstadt, Patrick Allo, Mariarosaria Taddeo, Sandra Wachter, and Luciano Floridi (Oxford): The Ethics of Algorithms: Mapping the Debate. Michael J. Kelly (Creighton) and David Satola (World Bank): The Right to Be Forgotten. Giancarlo F. Frosio (Strasbourg): Right to Be Forgotten: Much Ado About Nothing. It’s time for a grassroots movement for better online privacy.

Linnet Taylor (Tilburg): What is Data Justice? The Case for Connecting Digital Rights and Freedoms on the Global Level. From the Atlantic, can technology rescue democracy? A collection of essays from technologists and scholars about how machines are reshaping civil society.