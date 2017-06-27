Christina Mulligan (Brooklyn): Copyright Without Copying. Robert P. Merges (UC-Berkeley): What Kind of Rights Are Intellectual Property Rights? From Al Jazeera, what is the Qatar-GCC showdown really about? Japan on alert: Residents told to seek shelter or lie on ground in event of North Korea missile attack. What you need to know about the Supreme Court’s 3 big Monday decisions. Why big business keeps winning at the Supreme Court. The Congressional Budget Office, explained: CBO’s score of Republicans’ health plan is out, and it looks grim — here’s why the agency has such influence. Why the hell are we still debating birth control — in 2017? From the Washington Post, welcome to Made by History: Historians enter the fray.