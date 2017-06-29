Aziz Z. Huq (Chicago): The People Against the Constitution. Is American democracy really under threat? The country’s turbulent politics, in perspective. Donald Trump is an ambassador from the abyss: Alienation is threatening democracy — only solidarity can save it. This is what the beginning of the end of democracy looks like: Across the world, our form of government may have already reached its zenith. Why do democracies fail? David Frum reviews Conservative Parties and the Birth of Democracy by Daniel Ziblatt. The “wave” of right-wing populist sentiment is a myth. Alexei Yurchak (UC Berkeley): Trump, Monstration and the Limits of Liberalism. Ignore the populists, neoliberalism is the best system the world has ever known.