From ThinkProgress, the GOP is running its anti-abortion playbook against voting rights — and it’s working; and Trump’s voter fraud commission is “laying the groundwork for voter suppression” (and more). The man behind Trump’s voter-fraud obsession: How Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, plans to remake America through restrictive voting and immigration laws. Kris Kobach is playing a familiar game: There’s basically no evidence of in-person voting fraud, so instead Republicans try to make the case for registration fraud. The limits of lying and cheating: A federal judge’s decision to fine voter-restriction advocate Kris Kobach reminds us that the courts can be a potent ally in protecting voters’ rights.
Trump voter-fraud panel’s data request a gold mine for hackers, experts warn. Voting hypocrisy on the Right, rebellion from the states. Trump falsely warns of multistate voter-fraud conspiracy. Trump abandons the pretense surrounding his voting “commission”. Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission is itself an enormous fraud. The worst fears of voting rights activists has come to pass; the governors should resist it at all costs. Democrats are launching a commission to protect American democracy from Trump. Most Republicans oppose making it much easier to vote.