The most alarmist pessimists were right about Neil Gorsuch. How will the president’s budget affect the elderly? A visit to the nursing home that bears his name. Trumpcare will probably kill thousands each year — and it is neither alarmist nor uncivil to say so. Understanding Republican cruelty: There are reasons the health insurance legislation is morally obscene. After the president’s tweet, I must withdraw my support for everything but his agenda. “Idiocracy” writer says Donald Trump made the movie a reality faster than he ever imagined. And now the Trump presidency begins to fail for real.

What comes after a Trump presidency? Tobias Barrington Wolff identifies some of the crises that will likely accompany the end of this dangerous and unstable administration. Al Franken warns about potential perils of President Pence. Man on a wire: Tim Alberta on Mike Pence’s tightrope act. How Democrats can defeat Trump and restore public trust in the government: History shows that the opposition needs the antithesis of the president. What if Trump fails? Get ready for an American version of socialism.