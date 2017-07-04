From Anglican Theological Review, Willis Jenkins (Virginia): Is Plutocracy Sinful? From National Review, David Alexander on inequality and the fracturing of American democracy: Social cohesion and, ultimately, democratic institutions are threatened by the flawed assumption that inequality is irrelevant. Frederick Solt and Michael Ritter (Iowa): Economic Inequality and Campaign Participation. Matt Stoller on how inequality makes our government corrupt and our democracy weak. Divided we fall: The Founders knew that economic inequality would destroy America’s democracy — so why can’t the constitution save us? It’s not robots or technology or trade: It’s policy that has caused U.S. income stagnation over the past one and a half generations.
Julia Ott on how tax policy created the 1%. Stop pretending you’re not rich: Forget the 1 percent for a moment — it’s the top fifth that rules. How America’s top 20 percent perpetuates inequality: Focusing on the top 1 percent is a mistake — the real class divide is between the upper middle class and the rest of America (and more). Matthew Desmond on how homeownership became the engine of American inequality. Salt Lake snake oil: Mormon money-digging is the answer to inequality? Inequality is about access to public goods, not income. Want to reduce income inequality in the US? Dismantle its onerous system of copyrights and patents — intellectual property is real money.