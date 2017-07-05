David O. Klein and Joshua R. Wueller (Klein Moynihan Turco): Fake News: A Legal Perspective. The CIA’s 60-year history of fake news: How the Deep State corrupted many American writers. The truth about the post-truth age: Journalists are rightly worried about fake news and “alternative facts” — but our new world has much in common with the old. Robert Darnton on the true history of fake news. Is “fake news” fooling kids? New report says yes. Magazines find there’s little time to fact-check online. The facts on why facts alone can’t fight false beliefs. Nick Cohen reviews Post-Truth: The New War on Truth and How to Fight Back by Matthew d’Ancona; Post-Truth: How Bullshit Conquered the World by James Ball; and Post-Truth: Why We Have Reached Peak Bullshit by Evan Davis.

A pro-Trump conspiracy theorist, a false tweet and a runaway story: The journey of one tweet shows how misinformed, distorted and false stories are gaining traction far beyond the fringes of the Internet. Donald Trump’s presidency is fake news: The administration keeps delivering “policy announcements” that are little more than hollow media spectacles. The fake news is coming from inside the White House.