From Foreign Affairs, Jeffrey Lewis on Kim Jong Un’s quest for an ICBM. North Korea new missile test: A game-changer? North Korea’s growing nuclear threat, in one statistic: The US has spent decades trying to slow North Korea’s nuclear program — it hasn’t worked. North Korean nuclear program can’t be stopped with weapons. Getting tough on North Korea: Joshua Stanton, Sung-Yoon Lee, Bruce Klingner on how to hit Pyongyang where it hurts. These are all the scary ways North Korea would hit back if Trump strikes. How to deal with North Korea: There are no good options — but some are worse than others.
Why it’s so hard to “deter” North Korea? North Korea places a huge value on projecting itself as a Great Power that can “deter” its enemies — and that’s true, whether or not it has nukes. Trump’s Korea policy is a fast-forward, stupider version of Bush’s. North Korea isn’t crazy: It’s insecure, poor, and extremely dangerous. 5 ways the North Korea situation could spiral out of control: Sean Illing interviews Jeffrey Lewis, author of Minimum Means of Reprisal: China's Search for Security in the Nuclear Age. U.S. missile shield not yet ready for North Korean nukes. Has South Korea renounced “nuclear hedging”?